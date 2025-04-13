Argent Trust Co Has $303,000 Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 78.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Ball were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Ball by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Ball by 60.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 151,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,265,000 after purchasing an additional 56,692 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ball by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at $510,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ball by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 33,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ball from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ball from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Ball from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ball from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.20.

Ball Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of BALL stock opened at $48.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.00. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.51 and a fifty-two week high of $71.32. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.48.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 33.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 6.32%.

Ball announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 24.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

