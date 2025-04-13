Argent Trust Co Purchases 563 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Argent Trust Co increased its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,906 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 357 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Keysight Technologies news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 3,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $562,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,063 shares in the company, valued at $17,834,765. This represents a 3.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $133.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.16. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.72 and a twelve month high of $186.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.44.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

