Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Stock Price Up 24.4% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report) rose 24.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 2,380,600 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,263,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ascot Resources from C$0.50 to C$0.15 in a report on Friday.

Get Ascot Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AOT

Ascot Resources Stock Up 24.4 %

Ascot Resources Company Profile

The company has a market cap of C$133.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.17.

(Get Free Report)

Ascot Resources Ltd is a development and exploration company. It is a focused gold and silver explorer with a portfolio of advanced and grassroots projects in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia. It holds an interest in Premier Gold Project and Red Mountain Project. The company also has two other properties; Swamp Point, an aggregate project located in British Columbia on the Portland Canal, and Mt.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ascot Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascot Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.