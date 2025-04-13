Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK) Major Shareholder Purchases $1,548,846.56 in Stock

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) major shareholder John C. Malone bought 38,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,548,846.56. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 254,428 shares in the company, valued at $10,248,359.84. This trade represents a 17.80 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Atlanta Braves Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BATRK opened at $37.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.31. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.46 and a 1 year high of $44.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.96 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Atlanta Braves alerts:

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $52.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Atlanta Braves

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BATRK. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves in the 1st quarter valued at $791,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 9,017.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,790,000 after buying an additional 9,378 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 335.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 16,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 654,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,051,000 after acquiring an additional 19,718 shares in the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Atlanta Braves to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BATRK

About Atlanta Braves

(Get Free Report)

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanta Braves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanta Braves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.