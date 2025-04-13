Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK) Major Shareholder Purchases $1,548,846.56 in Stock

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) major shareholder John C. Malone bought 38,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,548,846.56. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 254,428 shares in the company, valued at $10,248,359.84. This trade represents a 17.80 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Atlanta Braves Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BATRK opened at $37.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.31. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.46 and a 1 year high of $44.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.96 and a beta of 0.56.
Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $52.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Atlanta Braves to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.
Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.
