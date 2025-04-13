Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.66 and traded as low as $14.90. Atlas Copco shares last traded at $15.48, with a volume of 609,814 shares changing hands.

Atlas Copco Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $75.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 16.84%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlas Copco AB will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB provides compressed air and gas, vacuum, energy, dewatering and industrial pump, industrial power tool, and assembly and machine vision solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments.

