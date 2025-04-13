B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK) Declares $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, April 12th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3438 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Stock Performance

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 stock opened at $17.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.04 and a 200-day moving average of $19.77. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $23.49.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Company Profile

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

