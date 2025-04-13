Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Trading 7.4% Higher – Here’s Why

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 7.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.41 and last traded at $17.24. Approximately 134,835 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 812,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.06.

BBAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Banco BBVA Argentina from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.55.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 123.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the third quarter valued at $136,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 1,332.9% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 13,729 shares in the last quarter.

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards financing, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

