Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 96,322 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 140% from the previous session’s volume of 40,101 shares.The stock last traded at $1.98 and had previously closed at $1.96.
Banco Bradesco Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.02.
Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0361 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.07%. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.67%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Banco Bradesco
Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.
Read More
