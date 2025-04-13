Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 96,322 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 140% from the previous session’s volume of 40,101 shares.The stock last traded at $1.98 and had previously closed at $1.96.

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.02.

Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0361 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.07%. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Banco Bradesco

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 117,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 9,627 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 402.8% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 41,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 33,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

