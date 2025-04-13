Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 6,605 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 115,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Entegris were worth $11,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Entegris by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,202,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,505,925,000 after buying an additional 169,180 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $445,988,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,616,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,176,000 after acquiring an additional 291,893 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,560,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $253,225,000 after purchasing an additional 22,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Entegris by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,550,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,636,000 after purchasing an additional 500,581 shares during the period.

Entegris Price Performance

Entegris stock opened at $69.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.36. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $147.57.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 12.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 20.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entegris

In other news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $106,272.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,524. This represents a 8.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 12,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $1,352,751.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,722,954.40. This represents a 26.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENTG. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.88.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

