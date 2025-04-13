Bank of Montreal Can Has $16.99 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 669,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,374 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $16,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 37,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Invst LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $336,000. Wealthquest Corp raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 21.3% during the third quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 278,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,671,000 after buying an additional 48,768 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 68,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 254.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after buying an additional 159,522 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAE opened at $24.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.61. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.68 and a fifty-two week high of $28.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.09.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

