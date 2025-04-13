Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 48,573 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 368,299 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,573 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in BOX were worth $11,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in BOX in the fourth quarter valued at $1,620,000. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,418,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BOX during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,997,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in BOX during the fourth quarter worth $981,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of BOX by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,286,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,857,000 after acquiring an additional 255,623 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $30.21 on Friday. Box, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.63 and a 12-month high of $35.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BOX announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 4th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

BOX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BOX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.11.

Get Our Latest Report on BOX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,453,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,890,434.88. The trade was a 0.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Olivia Nottebohm sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $38,641.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 492,545 shares in the company, valued at $14,288,730.45. This trade represents a 0.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,246 shares of company stock worth $1,862,181 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BOX Profile

(Free Report)

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.