Bank of Montreal Can Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 197,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,945 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $14,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $72.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.87. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $75.67.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.2404 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

