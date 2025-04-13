Bank of Montreal Can Sells 12,541 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,541 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $15,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 71,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 17,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPHD stock opened at $46.23 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.03 and a fifty-two week high of $51.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.40.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.1391 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

