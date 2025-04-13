Bank of Montreal Can Sells 25,073 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,073 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $13,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3,423.1% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 2,478.3% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 140.7% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Trading Up 0.6 %

Tyson Foods stock opened at $60.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.11. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.61 and a 52 week high of $66.88.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 67.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on TSN shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.10.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Stories

