Bank of Montreal Can Sells 31,758 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 216,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,758 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $10,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CG. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 149.3% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 253.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 8,090.9% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ CG opened at $36.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.25 and its 200 day moving average is $49.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.72. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.02 and a twelve month high of $57.50.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 18.81%. Research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised The Carlyle Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.06.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

