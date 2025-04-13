Bank of Montreal Can Sells 67,995 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 48.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 67,995 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $15,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 273,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,870,000 after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 169,641 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,368,000 after purchasing an additional 92,407 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its position in Align Technology by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 486,267 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $101,392,000 after buying an additional 97,152 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in Align Technology by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $164.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.73. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.74 and a fifty-two week high of $327.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.35.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.54%. On average, equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Leerink Partners raised Align Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $280.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 price target (down from $270.00) on shares of Align Technology in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $295.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.64.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

