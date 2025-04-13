Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires Shares of 47,000 Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,971,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPB shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $114.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.57.

Spectrum Brands Stock Performance

Shares of SPB stock opened at $61.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.03. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.93 and a 12-month high of $96.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.26.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 4.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.19%.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

