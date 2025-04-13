Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 681 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Equifax were worth $3,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Equifax by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 103,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,329,000 after purchasing an additional 9,515 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 297,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,851,000 after acquiring an additional 21,039 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Equifax by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $73,047,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at $9,203,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC increased its position in Equifax by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax Stock Up 1.2 %

EFX opened at $220.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.56. The company has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a PE ratio of 45.62, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.65. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.98 and a 1-year high of $309.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 10.63%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $284.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America started coverage on Equifax in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Equifax from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Equifax to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Equifax

Equifax Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.