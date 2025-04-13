Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 716 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,998 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $4,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 62,419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,056,000 after acquiring an additional 12,004 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,163,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $299,390,000 after purchasing an additional 96,724 shares during the last quarter. Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $443,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 44,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,433,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

NYSE:VMC opened at $242.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $215.08 and a 12 month high of $298.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $244.44 and its 200 day moving average is $259.62.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.41. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $343.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.00.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading

