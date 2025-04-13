Bank of Nova Scotia Buys New Stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 23,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 305,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,666,000 after purchasing an additional 76,254 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Universal Display by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Universal Display by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 171,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,094,000 after buying an additional 83,865 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OLED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $234.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $215.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Universal Display from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Display presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.43.

Universal Display Trading Up 4.3 %

NASDAQ OLED opened at $112.72 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $103.70 and a 1-year high of $237.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 34.29%. The business had revenue of $162.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.75 million. On average, analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Display Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

Universal Display Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Featured Stories

