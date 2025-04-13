Bank of Nova Scotia Has $3.36 Million Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on AWK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Water Works from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.86.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $146.06 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.34 and a 1-year high of $155.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.21.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 10.29%. As a group, analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

