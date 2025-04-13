Bank of Nova Scotia Lowers Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 65 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 79 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Hubbell by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE HUBB opened at $353.73 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $299.43 and a 12 month high of $481.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $356.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $411.91. The stock has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 28.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 36.77%.

Hubbell declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on HUBB shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $455.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Hubbell from $430.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Hubbell from $422.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $449.38.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In related news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.06, for a total value of $452,865.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,462.62. The trade was a 21.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

