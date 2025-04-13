Barclays Cuts Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Price Target to $22.00

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GTES. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Gates Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Gates Industrial from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Gates Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of GTES opened at $17.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.12. Gates Industrial has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 9.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gates Industrial will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gates Industrial news, Director Fredrik J. Eliasson bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,173,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 188,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,121.12. The trade was a 46.71 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Gates Industrial by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Further Reading

