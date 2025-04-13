Barclays Cuts Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target to $260.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $280.00 to $260.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ROK. Loop Capital increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. HSBC raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $257.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.63.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $229.01 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $215.00 and a 12-month high of $308.70. The company has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $268.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 30.17%. Research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 65.26%.

In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.03, for a total value of $248,810.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at $300,219.71. This represents a 45.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 1,231 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total value of $351,364.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,819.50. This represents a 25.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,750 shares of company stock worth $1,075,923 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROK. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 455.6% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

