Barr E S & Co. Sells 1,594 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Barr E S & Co. cut its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 77,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the period. Barr E S & Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.66.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC stock opened at $62.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.83 and its 200 day moving average is $70.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $81.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.16. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

