Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,532 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Bel Fuse were worth $25,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Bel Fuse by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bel Fuse in the 3rd quarter worth about $288,000. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on BELFB. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Bel Fuse from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Bel Fuse in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bel Fuse has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.75.

Bel Fuse Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BELFB opened at $69.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Bel Fuse Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.74 and a twelve month high of $92.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.12.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($1.10). Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $149.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.56%.

About Bel Fuse

(Free Report)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company’s products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BELFB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.