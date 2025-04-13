Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $4,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth about $266,419,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 510.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 999,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $144,011,000 after acquiring an additional 835,930 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Leidos by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,630,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $378,942,000 after acquiring an additional 682,532 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Leidos by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,504,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $571,216,000 after acquiring an additional 405,256 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Leidos by 435.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 464,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,032,000 after acquiring an additional 377,756 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on LDOS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Leidos from $191.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Leidos from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. TD Cowen lowered Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Leidos to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total value of $279,278.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,478,287.36. This trade represents a 15.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total transaction of $203,320.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,260.48. This trade represents a 19.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Leidos Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of LDOS opened at $142.05 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.23 and a fifty-two week high of $202.90. The firm has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.13. Leidos had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 30.93%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 17.32%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

