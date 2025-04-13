Bessemer Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,204 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Revvity were worth $3,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Revvity by 3,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Revvity by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Revvity by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Revvity by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RVTY stock opened at $94.69 on Friday. Revvity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.61 and a 1-year high of $129.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 42.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. Revvity had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 7.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Revvity’s payout ratio is presently 12.67%.

In other news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 15,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $1,922,494.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,232,782. This trade represents a 31.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

RVTY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Revvity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Revvity in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Revvity from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Revvity from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.75.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

