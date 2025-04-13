Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $4,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 8,249.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,494,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,135 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,316,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth about $120,046,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 604,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,869,000 after acquiring an additional 225,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 765,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,322,000 after acquiring an additional 214,844 shares during the period. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $171.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $190.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.66. The company has a market cap of $72.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.69 and a 1-year high of $236.53.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.22. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 14.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $242.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $231.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $210.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.88.

Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Director Jill Bright bought 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $219.51 per share, with a total value of $29,633.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,506.76. The trade was a 5.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

