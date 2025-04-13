Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 2,059 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 204,363 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $4,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,173,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $686,011,000 after purchasing an additional 681,242 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,959,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,848,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,562 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,744,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,055,000 after acquiring an additional 135,874 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,253,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,559 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $14.12 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $11.97 and a 12-month high of $24.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 25.37%.

HPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Daiwa America lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $84,534.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Stories

