Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 716 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $3,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 144,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,555,000 after purchasing an additional 62,400 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 37,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after acquiring an additional 7,920 shares during the period. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $335,000. 93.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 6th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $159.50 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.76.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Shares of MAA stock opened at $154.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.35 and its 200 day moving average is $157.11. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.73 and a 1-year high of $173.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.79.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $1.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 8.53%. Research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.515 dividend. This represents a $6.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.27%.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.24, for a total transaction of $724,473.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 324,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,890,187.04. The trade was a 1.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,842. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

