Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 152 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,658 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $4,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFX. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Teleflex in the fourth quarter worth about $4,830,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,830 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth about $521,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,068,593 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $190,188,000 after purchasing an additional 347,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teleflex Stock Up 0.6 %

TFX stock opened at $129.81 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $124.66 and a 12 month high of $249.91. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.53.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $795.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.24 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.19%. As a group, analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on TFX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $214.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James lowered Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Teleflex from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.50.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

