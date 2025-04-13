Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Holdings Raised by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 58.5% in the third quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 10,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Biogen by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,646,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in Biogen by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,216,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,461,000 after acquiring an additional 319,478 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 51,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Biogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 28th. Argus cut shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.15.

In other Biogen news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 8,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $1,314,175.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,926.36. The trade was a 43.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $115.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.02. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.04 and a fifty-two week high of $238.00.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.01. Biogen had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 14.98%. Analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

