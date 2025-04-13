BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) EVP Aby J. Mathew Sells 569 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $11,442.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 309,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,214,130.77. This represents a 0.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BioLife Solutions Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of BLFS opened at $21.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $29.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -20.66 and a beta of 1.93.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $22.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 38.98% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BLFS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

