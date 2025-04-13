BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0746 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

BlackRock Core Bond Trust stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $12.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.90.

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

See Also

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

