BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0746 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust Stock Up 0.2 %
BlackRock Core Bond Trust stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $12.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.90.
About BlackRock Core Bond Trust
