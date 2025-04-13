BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) to Issue $0.17 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.174 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust alerts:

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Stock Up 3.0 %

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock opened at $13.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.20 and its 200 day moving average is $15.42. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a one year low of $12.58 and a one year high of $16.75.

About BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.