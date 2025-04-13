BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years.

NYSE MUJ opened at $10.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.52. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $12.24.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

