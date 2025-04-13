BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Announces $0.25 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock opened at $32.47 on Friday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 1 year low of $27.87 and a 1 year high of $39.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

In other news, Portfolio Manager Tony Kim purchased 10,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.78 per share, for a total transaction of $398,037.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 41,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,912.92. The trade was a 32.84 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

