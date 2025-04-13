Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) is Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 43.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 967,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 291,053 shares during the period. Booz Allen Hamilton accounts for about 5.9% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $124,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,518,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $581,516,000 after purchasing an additional 501,725 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,341,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,898,000 after purchasing an additional 58,038 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at about $196,578,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth about $173,055,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,342,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,347,000 after acquiring an additional 141,541 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 0.4 %

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $108.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $101.05 and a 12 month high of $190.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.39.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 68.97%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAH shares. Raymond James upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. William Blair lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.36.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Booz Allen Hamilton

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.