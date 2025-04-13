Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Buys 1,619 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $16,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 9,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Roberto Bel sold 2,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $113,968.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,272.76. This trade represents a 8.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Price Performance

New Jersey Resources stock opened at $47.71 on Friday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $40.62 and a 52 week high of $51.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 15.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Jersey Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 54.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on New Jersey Resources from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, New Street Research set a $51.00 target price on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

New Jersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

