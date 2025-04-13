Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Buys 280 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $13,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $218.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $130.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $204.66 and a 12-month high of $258.07.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $1,636,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,632,388. This trade represents a 19.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 64,960 shares in the company, valued at $16,240,000. This represents a 10.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Union Pacific from $253.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.48.

View Our Latest Analysis on Union Pacific

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

