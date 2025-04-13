Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Buys 621 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 201,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $10,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,867,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,400,000 after acquiring an additional 24,409 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 350,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,634,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 11.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,611,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,293,000 after buying an additional 168,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. CIBC increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.75.

NYSE:BAM opened at $47.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.89 and its 200 day moving average is $53.58. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 12 month low of $37.29 and a 12 month high of $62.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.63.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 81.16% and a net margin of 54.47%. Research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.58%.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

