Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Has $12.26 Million Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,308 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $12,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $120.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.81. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $113.94 and a 52-week high of $161.65. The firm has a market cap of $677.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.5178 dividend. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

