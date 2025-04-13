Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Has $9.64 Million Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 256.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 99,167 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $9,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at $71,825,000. Amundi raised its position in Qorvo by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,143,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,673,000 after buying an additional 981,519 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Qorvo by 8,535.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 931,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,153,000 after acquiring an additional 920,901 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Qorvo by 377.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 816,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,125,000 after acquiring an additional 645,829 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Qorvo by 144.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,077,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,328,000 after acquiring an additional 637,087 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QRVO has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Qorvo from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Qorvo from $99.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.84.

QRVO opened at $56.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.96, a PEG ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.11. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.46 and a twelve month high of $130.99.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

