Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Increases Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,138 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. PVH makes up 1.1% of Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in PVH were worth $26,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in PVH by 46.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in PVH by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,495 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,097,000 after buying an additional 25,174 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in PVH by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,421 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PVH in the third quarter valued at about $1,916,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in PVH by 5.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 276,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,942,000 after acquiring an additional 15,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PVH from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of PVH from $172.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. StockNews.com raised PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on PVH from $139.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on PVH from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.13.

PVH stock opened at $68.74 on Friday. PVH Corp. has a one year low of $59.28 and a one year high of $124.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.39 and its 200 day moving average is $90.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.89.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The textile maker reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.42%.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

