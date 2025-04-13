Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Increases Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 121.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 239,068 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $20,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 3rd quarter worth about $503,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,117,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 207.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 198.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.13.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

Shares of AAP opened at $32.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.89 and a 52 week high of $79.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.20 and a 200-day moving average of $41.33.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently -17.86%.

Insider Activity at Advance Auto Parts

In related news, Director Eugene I. Lee, Jr. bought 14,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.15 per share, with a total value of $499,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,490.50. This represents a 75.35 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shane M. Okelly purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.79 per share, with a total value of $55,185.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,737,021.59. The trade was a 0.83 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.