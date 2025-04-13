Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Purchases 103,191 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 97.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,541 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,191 shares during the quarter. Science Applications International accounts for about 0.9% of Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $23,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Science Applications International by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 639 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Science Applications International Price Performance

SAIC opened at $116.51 on Friday. Science Applications International Co. has a 12-month low of $94.68 and a 12-month high of $156.34. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.81.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.58%.

Insider Transactions at Science Applications International

In other news, Director Carolyn B. Handlon purchased 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $109.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,283.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,237.76. This trade represents a 6.05 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John K. Tien, Jr. acquired 215 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $116.50 per share, with a total value of $25,047.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 919 shares in the company, valued at $107,063.50. This represents a 30.54 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,045 shares of company stock valued at $339,935 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SAIC shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Science Applications International from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Science Applications International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $148.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.22.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

