Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 120,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.4% of Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $33,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $236.21 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $214.77 and a 52 week high of $304.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $263.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.18.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.4013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

