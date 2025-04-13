BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSGU) Declares $0.84 Quarterly Dividend

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSGU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.8437 per share on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

BrightSpring Health Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BTSGU opened at $62.53 on Friday. BrightSpring Health Services has a 12-month low of $41.24 and a 12-month high of $89.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.70.

Get BrightSpring Health Services alerts:

BrightSpring Health Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpring Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpring Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.