BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSGU) Declares $0.84 Quarterly Dividend

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSGU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.8437 per share on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.
BrightSpring Health Services Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BTSGU opened at $62.53 on Friday. BrightSpring Health Services has a 12-month low of $41.24 and a 12-month high of $89.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.70.
BrightSpring Health Services Company Profile
