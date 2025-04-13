Brogan Financial Inc. Has $22.91 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Brogan Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 6,393.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 130,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,702 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 11.2% of Brogan Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Brogan Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $22,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beta Wealth Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Ceera Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Permanent Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,956,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $162.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.01. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $150.35 and a 1 year high of $188.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.8308 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.